First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Purchased by Dagco Inc.

Dagco Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 43.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,434 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,227 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Dagco Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Dagco Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $6,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FTCS. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $494,019,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $59,656,000. Pollock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,383,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1,793.2% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 326,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,681,000 after purchasing an additional 309,338 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5,063.8% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 250,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,980,000 after buying an additional 245,441 shares during the period.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock opened at $86.76 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $80.66 and a 1 year high of $94.23.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.2159 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

See Also

