First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 97,300 shares, a growth of 370.0% from the March 15th total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 324,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $87.67. The company had a trading volume of 295,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,376. The firm has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.83. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.66 and a fifty-two week high of $94.23.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.2159 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Capital Strength ETF

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCS. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000.

(Get Free Report)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.