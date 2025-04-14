First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) Shares Sold by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P cut its stake in First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,711 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 830 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.06% of First Community Bankshares worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares by 219.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 20,412 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in First Community Bankshares by 67.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,133 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 12,514 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in First Community Bankshares by 11.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of First Community Bankshares by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 21,207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of First Community Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered First Community Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th.

First Community Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FCBC opened at $37.58 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.04. First Community Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.19 and a 1 year high of $49.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $688.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.52.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Community Bankshares had a net margin of 27.81% and a return on equity of 10.35%.

First Community Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. First Community Bankshares’s payout ratio is 43.66%.

First Community Bankshares Profile

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement plans; and commercial, consumer real estate, and consumer and other loans.

