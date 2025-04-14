Financial Contrast: Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) vs. MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX)

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX – Get Free Report) and Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MeiraGTx and Kodiak Sciences”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MeiraGTx $33.28 million 12.32 -$84.03 million ($2.13) -2.44 Kodiak Sciences N/A N/A -$260.49 million ($3.36) -0.65

MeiraGTx has higher revenue and earnings than Kodiak Sciences. MeiraGTx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kodiak Sciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Insider and Institutional Ownership

MeiraGTx has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kodiak Sciences has a beta of 2.4, suggesting that its stock price is 140% more volatile than the S&P 500.

67.5% of MeiraGTx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.1% of Kodiak Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 8.4% of MeiraGTx shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 45.3% of Kodiak Sciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for MeiraGTx and Kodiak Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MeiraGTx 0 0 2 0 3.00 Kodiak Sciences 1 1 1 0 2.00

MeiraGTx presently has a consensus target price of $24.50, suggesting a potential upside of 371.15%. Kodiak Sciences has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 312.84%. Given MeiraGTx’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe MeiraGTx is more favorable than Kodiak Sciences.

Profitability

This table compares MeiraGTx and Kodiak Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MeiraGTx -633.05% -146.38% -53.05% Kodiak Sciences N/A -84.52% -45.40%

Summary

Kodiak Sciences beats MeiraGTx on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MeiraGTx

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including inherited retinal diseases and large degenerative ocular diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, and xerostomia. Its programs in clinical development include Phase I/II clinical stage programs in achromatopsia, X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, and RPE65-deficiency; Phase I clinical trials for radiation-induced xerostomia; and Parkinson's program that has completed a Phase II trial. It has a research collaboration agreement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies for the treatment of inherited retinal disease. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is tarcocimab tedromer (KSI-301), an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as Phase III clinical study for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy. The company's preclinical stage product candidate includes KSI-501, a bispecific conjugate to treat retinal diseases with an inflammatory component; and KSI-601, a triplet biopolymer conjugate for the treatment of dry AMD. The company was formerly known as Oligasis, LLC and changed its name to Kodiak Sciences Inc. in September 2015. Kodiak Sciences Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

