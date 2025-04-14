FIL Ltd Sells 4,071 Shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

FIL Ltd lowered its position in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,071 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HASI. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 26.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $352,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 476,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,441,000 after acquiring an additional 6,911 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,636,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,912,000 after acquiring an additional 53,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Get HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on HASI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upgraded HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.71.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Price Performance

HASI opened at $23.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 11.25 and a quick ratio of 13.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.53. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $21.98 and a one year high of $36.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.83.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $37.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.93 million. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 52.15% and a return on equity of 11.84%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is currently 106.33%.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment of energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company’s portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.