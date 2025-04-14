FIL Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)

FIL Ltd lessened its stake in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Free Report) by 94.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,139,094 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned 0.16% of OLO worth $2,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of OLO by 399.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 190,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 152,214 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in OLO in the 4th quarter valued at $407,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in OLO during the 4th quarter worth $5,181,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of OLO in the 3rd quarter worth $631,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of OLO by 220.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 558,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 384,196 shares in the last quarter. 93.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OLO Trading Up 1.1 %

OLO stock opened at $6.17 on Monday. Olo Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $8.35. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.64 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.58.

OLO ( NYSE:OLO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). OLO had a positive return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $76.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.76 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Olo Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OLO shares. StockNews.com cut shares of OLO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of OLO in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on OLO from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Olo, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based, on-demand commerce platform for multi-location restaurant brands. It enables digital ordering and delivery. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

