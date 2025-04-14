FIL Ltd Has $722,000 Position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 69.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,668 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,584 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,253,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,143,000 after purchasing an additional 35,945 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of H&R Block by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,219,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,796,000 after buying an additional 282,633 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in H&R Block by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,500,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,814,000 after buying an additional 1,660,319 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in H&R Block by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,735,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,527,000 after acquiring an additional 476,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in H&R Block by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,050,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,358,000 after acquiring an additional 232,095 shares in the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HRB opened at $59.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.39. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.87 and a 12-month high of $68.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.25.

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.59) by ($0.14). H&R Block had a net margin of 14.71% and a negative return on equity of 179.15%. Analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HRB shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th.

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax return preparation solutions, financial products and small business solutions. The company was founded by Henry W. Bloch and Richard A. Bloch on January 25, 1955, and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

