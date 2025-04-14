FIL Ltd Has $1.94 Million Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,010,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $18,476,000. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $11,370,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $6,769,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1,753.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 39,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,244,000 after acquiring an additional 37,523 shares during the last quarter. 62.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IBB stock opened at $116.96 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $131.74 and a 200-day moving average of $136.61. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $107.43 and a one year high of $150.57. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a $0.1212 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

