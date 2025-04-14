FIL Ltd Cuts Position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

FIL Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,242 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RPRX. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 308,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,737,000 after acquiring an additional 43,339 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Royalty Pharma by 4.3% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 6.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,265,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $205,562,000 after purchasing an additional 417,490 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 78.9% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 41,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 18,288 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. 54.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen upgraded Royalty Pharma to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Royalty Pharma in a report on Friday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

Shares of NASDAQ RPRX opened at $31.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Royalty Pharma plc has a fifty-two week low of $24.05 and a fifty-two week high of $34.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.15. The firm has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.50.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.16. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 37.94% and a return on equity of 24.40%. Sell-side analysts expect that Royalty Pharma plc will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

