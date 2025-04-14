FIL Ltd Cuts Position in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

FIL Ltd decreased its stake in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,819 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,163 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of Copa worth $2,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Copa by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Copa by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,503,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,151,000 after purchasing an additional 230,653 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Copa by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Copa in the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Copa by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 48,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after buying an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.09% of the company’s stock.

Copa Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CPA opened at $87.09 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 5.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.11. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 12 month low of $80.01 and a 12 month high of $114.00.

Copa Announces Dividend

Copa ( NYSE:CPA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The transportation company reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.15. Copa had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 17.67%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.39%. Copa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on CPA. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Copa in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Copa from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.29.

Copa Profile

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 375 daily scheduled flights to 82 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 106 aircraft comprising 76 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft, 29 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft, and one Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter.

