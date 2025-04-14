FIL Ltd Buys New Shares in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $935,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 19,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,442,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Lamar Advertising by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LAMR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $129.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Lamar Advertising from $121.76 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.60.

Lamar Advertising Price Performance

NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $113.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.01 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.15. Lamar Advertising has a one year low of $99.84 and a one year high of $139.88.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.74. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 30.20% and a net margin of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $579.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.19 million. Equities analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $1.55 dividend. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 175.64%.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

