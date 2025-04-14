FIL Ltd Buys 1,990 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 83.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 122.6% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 1,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total transaction of $299,526.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,827.34. This trade represents a 13.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on M&T Bank from $269.00 to $253.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on M&T Bank from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $230.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $234.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.97.

Shares of MTB stock opened at $157.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.58. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $136.18 and a twelve month high of $225.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.88.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.22. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 19.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 12.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 36.91%.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management, and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Institutional Services and Wealth Management, and All Other.

