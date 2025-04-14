FIL Ltd Acquires Shares of 20,169 Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Zillow Group by 66.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 14,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 15.1% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth $311,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth $427,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Zillow Group from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Baird R W raised Zillow Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.71.

Zillow Group stock opened at $61.16 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.48 and a 200-day moving average of $73.24. The stock has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 2.19. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.45 and a 52 week high of $89.39.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.48). Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 23,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.98, for a total value of $1,987,512.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,443,782.76. This trade represents a 19.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 2,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total transaction of $209,312.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,460,924.24. The trade was a 1.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 98,919 shares of company stock valued at $7,869,478. Company insiders own 23.76% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

