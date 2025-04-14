FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Announces Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85, Zacks reports. FB Financial had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 10.43%.

FB Financial Price Performance

FB Financial stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.14. 378,585 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,180. FB Financial has a 12 month low of $33.35 and a 12 month high of $58.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 0.92.

FB Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is an increase from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FBK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Hovde Group upgraded FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of FB Financial from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at FB Financial

In other FB Financial news, major shareholder James W. Ayers bought 2,000 shares of FB Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.56 per share, with a total value of $105,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,919,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,946,842.96. This represents a 0.02 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 8,000 shares of company stock worth $409,940. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

Featured Stories

