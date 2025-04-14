Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management reduced its holdings in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 509,724 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 56,980 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.36% of Farmers National Banc worth $7,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in Farmers National Banc by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Farmers National Banc in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 606.0% during the fourth quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 6,679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 5,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Farmers National Banc in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. 38.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on FMNB. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Farmers National Banc from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Farmers National Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gina A. Richardson purchased 2,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.75 per share, with a total value of $32,092.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,070. This represents a 30.86 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ralph D. Macali sold 14,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $200,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,762. This represents a 22.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Farmers National Banc Stock Performance

FMNB opened at $11.92 on Monday. Farmers National Banc Corp. has a twelve month low of $11.55 and a twelve month high of $16.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.37 million, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.15.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 17.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Farmers National Banc Corp. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Farmers National Banc Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Farmers National Banc’s payout ratio is currently 55.74%.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp. operates as a bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Canfield engages in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management businesses. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, brokerage, and other services.

Further Reading

