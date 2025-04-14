Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Evogene in a research note on Friday, March 7th.

Evogene Trading Up 3.9 %

NASDAQ:EVGN opened at $1.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.37. Evogene has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $9.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.71.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $1.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 million. Evogene had a negative net margin of 314.43% and a negative return on equity of 109.05%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.30) earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evogene

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Evogene stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Evogene as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Human Health, and Industrial Applications.

