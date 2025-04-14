Eventbrite’s (EB) Buy Rating Reiterated at BWS Financial

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at BWS Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 price objective on the stock. BWS Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 224.07% from the company’s current price.

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.50 price target (down from $5.00) on shares of Eventbrite in a report on Friday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eventbrite has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.40.

NYSE EB traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.16. 446,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,523,408. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.08. The stock has a market cap of $204.40 million, a P/E ratio of -24.00 and a beta of 2.05. Eventbrite has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $5.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eventbrite during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. RPO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eventbrite in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Eventbrite during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eventbrite in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Eventbrite in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a two-sided marketplace that provides self-service ticketing and marketing tools for event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, enhance reach, and drive ticket sales.

