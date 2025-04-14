EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Shares Bought by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 412.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 507,838 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 408,694 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.09% of EQT worth $23,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in EQT by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,895 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 4,057 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of EQT by 45.6% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,913 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 136.5% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 79,525 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 45,898 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 69.0% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in EQT in the 3rd quarter valued at $878,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “reduce” rating on shares of EQT in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on EQT from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on EQT from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. TD Cowen raised EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of EQT in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.72.

EQT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EQT opened at $49.66 on Monday. EQT Co. has a one year low of $30.02 and a one year high of $56.66. The stock has a market cap of $29.67 billion, a PE ratio of 124.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.70.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 4.37%. On average, analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. EQT’s payout ratio is 157.50%.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

