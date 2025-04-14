Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.18.

NVST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Envista from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Envista in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $19.00 target price on shares of Envista in a research note on Saturday, March 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Envista from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, New Street Research set a $19.00 price objective on Envista in a research report on Thursday, March 6th.

NVST opened at $15.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.41 and its 200 day moving average is $19.35. Envista has a fifty-two week low of $14.22 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Envista had a positive return on equity of 3.86% and a negative net margin of 44.56%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Envista will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Envista by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,854,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,223,000 after buying an additional 2,882,844 shares during the period. Brickwood Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Envista in the 4th quarter worth about $40,037,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Envista during the 4th quarter worth about $38,052,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Envista by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,762,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its position in Envista by 4,949.9% in the 4th quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,018,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,645,000 after purchasing an additional 998,248 shares during the period.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

