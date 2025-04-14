Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Given New $59.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from $76.00 to $59.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.60% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ENPH. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Enphase Energy from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $112.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.49.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ENPH traded up $1.94 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $53.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 862,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,978,679. Enphase Energy has a fifty-two week low of $47.48 and a fifty-two week high of $141.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.74 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.46 and its 200-day moving average is $70.77.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 15.62%. Equities analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Mandy Yang sold 1,319 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total transaction of $83,519.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,972,139.68. The trade was a 1.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total value of $6,126,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,881,760 shares in the company, valued at $115,276,617.60. This trade represents a 5.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 318.1% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Sava Infond d.o.o. purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 269.3% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

Featured Stories

