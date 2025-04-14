enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGNW) Short Interest Update

enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGNW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 4,700.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
enGene Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of ENGNW stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.57. The company had a trading volume of 8,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,733. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.13. enGene has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $4.70.
About enGene
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than enGene
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Top 3 Large Cap Stocks Insiders Bought in Q1: Buy, Sell, or Hold
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- 3 Hot New IPOs Defying the 2025 Market Slump
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks Trading at a Discount
Receive News & Ratings for enGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for enGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.