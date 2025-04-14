Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 750.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Endesa Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ELEZY traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.92. 30,705 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,618. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.09 and its 200-day moving average is $11.21. Endesa has a 12-month low of $8.95 and a 12-month high of $14.23.

Endesa Company Profile

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity in Spain, Portugal, France, Germany, Morocco, Italy, the United Kingdom, Singapore, and internationally. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar.

