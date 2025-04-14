Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Price Target Cut to $119.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Citigroup from $132.00 to $119.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Daiwa America raised shares of Emerson Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.67.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EMR traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $100.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,386,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,905,071. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.28. Emerson Electric has a 12-month low of $90.06 and a 12-month high of $134.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 13.74%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vega Investment Solutions purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

See Also

