Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Hanlon Investment Management Inc.

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises about 0.7% of Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,248,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,320,226,000 after purchasing an additional 475,530 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,382,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,389,651,000 after buying an additional 291,875 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,625,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,747,214,000 after buying an additional 2,012,129 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at $8,407,908,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,236,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,042,276,000 after acquiring an additional 178,007 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of LLY opened at $731.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $693.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.48, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $837.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $822.87. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $677.09 and a 52-week high of $972.53.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($0.13). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 85.24%. Analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.24, for a total transaction of $818,240.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,778,521.60. This represents a 14.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,146.00 to $1,124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,029.00 to $1,038.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,250.00 to $1,190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $892.00 to $888.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,017.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LLY

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.