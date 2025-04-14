Electric Vehicle Stocks To Watch Today – April 13th

Tesla, Baidu, Shell, XPeng, and Lucid Group are the five Electric Vehicle stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Electric vehicle stocks refer to publicly traded shares of companies involved in the production, development, or support of electric vehicles. These companies may include automakers, battery manufacturers, charging infrastructure providers, and technology firms, representing investor interest in the growth of the sustainable transportation industry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Electric Vehicle stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $251.96. 128,603,814 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,877,966. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $285.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $323.09. Tesla has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $488.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $810.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58.

Baidu (BIDU)

Baidu, Inc. engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

BIDU traded up $4.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.73. 7,348,818 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,184,497. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.09. Baidu has a 52-week low of $74.71 and a 52-week high of $116.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.33.

Shell (SHEL)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Shares of SHEL traded up $2.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.05. 8,668,886 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,316,682. The firm has a market cap of $187.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.27. Shell has a 12-month low of $58.55 and a 12-month high of $74.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

XPeng (XPEV)

XPeng Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EVs) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, super charging, maintenance, technical support, auto financing, insurance, technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

XPeng stock traded up $2.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.04. The company had a trading volume of 21,365,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,093,034. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.03 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.23. XPeng has a 1 year low of $6.55 and a 1 year high of $27.16.

Lucid Group (LCID)

Lucid Group, Inc. a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

Shares of Lucid Group stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $2.50. 161,783,825 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,449,135. Lucid Group has a 52 week low of $1.93 and a 52 week high of $4.43. The company has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

