Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT) Trading Down 29.4% – What’s Next?

Eguana Technologies Inc. (CVE:EGT – Get Free Report) traded down 29.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 23,692 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 79% from the average session volume of 13,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Eguana Technologies Trading Down 17.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,246.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$31.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.02.

Eguana Technologies Company Profile

Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures residential and commercial energy storage systems for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the United States. The company provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand names. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.

