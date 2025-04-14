Eagers Automotive Limited (ASX:APE) Insider Buys A$889,740.00 in Stock

Eagers Automotive Limited (ASX:APE – Get Free Report) insider Nicholas Politis acquired 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$14.83 ($9.33) per share, with a total value of A$889,740.00 ($559,584.91).

Eagers Automotive Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.45, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Get Eagers Automotive alerts:

Eagers Automotive Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th. Eagers Automotive’s payout ratio is 73.27%.

Eagers Automotive Company Profile

Eagers Automotive Limited, an automotive retail company, owns and operates motor vehicle dealerships in Australia and New Zealand. It operates in two segments, Car Retailing and Property. The Car Retailing segment offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle maintenance and repair services, vehicle parts, service contracts, vehicle brokerage services, vehicle protection products, and other aftermarket products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eagers Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagers Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.