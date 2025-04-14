Dynamic Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 94 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Dynamic Wealth Strategies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $198.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Argus upgraded Capital One Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.73.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

COF opened at $161.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $61.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $182.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.34. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $128.23 and a 1 year high of $210.67.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.31. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $10.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.71%.

About Capital One Financial

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.