Dynamic Wealth Strategies LLC Buys 568 Shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

Dynamic Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the quarter. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Dynamic Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Dynamic Wealth Strategies LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 21.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 3,878 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $502,000. Invst LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $859,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 33,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of QLTA stock opened at $46.42 on Monday. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $45.81 and a 12-month high of $49.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.26 and a 200-day moving average of $47.43.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of dollar-denominated fixed-rate corporate bonds rated AAA-A issued by US and non-US corporations with maturities of at least one year.

See Also

