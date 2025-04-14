Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) CFO Heena Agrawal Acquires 9,000 Shares

Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Free Report) CFO Heena Agrawal bought 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.84 per share, for a total transaction of $16,560.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 225,093 shares in the company, valued at $414,171.12. This represents a 4.16 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:DLTH traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.79. The stock had a trading volume of 31,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,269. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Duluth Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $1.58 and a twelve month high of $4.61. The company has a market capitalization of $56.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.09.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $241.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.86 million. Duluth had a negative return on equity of 7.28% and a negative net margin of 5.26%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Duluth Holdings Inc will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

DLTH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Duluth from $3.50 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Duluth in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Duluth by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 92,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Duluth by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 279,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 4,459 shares during the last quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duluth by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Duluth by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 62,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 7,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fruth Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Duluth during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

