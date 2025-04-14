Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) Earns “Buy” Rating from DA Davidson

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at DA Davidson in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $72.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 77.56% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research note on Friday, March 28th.

Donnelley Financial Solutions stock traded up $0.38 on Monday, hitting $40.55. 56,240 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,174. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a 1 year low of $37.80 and a 1 year high of $71.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.84.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.22). Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $156.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.20 million.

In other news, Director Gary G. Greenfield purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.89 per share, for a total transaction of $48,890.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 43,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,108,527.92. This trade represents a 2.37 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel Leib sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $1,253,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,191 shares in the company, valued at $25,831,676.74. This trade represents a 4.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 11,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 197.2% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc provides innovative software and technology-enabled financial regulatory and compliance solutions in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS); Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM); Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS); and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

