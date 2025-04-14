Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP) Holdings Cut by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,403 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $1,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 12,594 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 8,964 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 19,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Price Performance

Shares of DUHP stock opened at $31.30 on Monday. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 12-month low of $28.68 and a 12-month high of $35.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.23.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

