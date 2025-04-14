Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% (DDT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.47 on May 1st

Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% (NYSE:DDT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.4688 per share on Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th.
Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% Price Performance
Shares of DDT opened at $25.59 on Monday. Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% has a 52-week low of $24.39 and a 52-week high of $26.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.88.
About Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5%
