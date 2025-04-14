DiaSorin (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $100.01 and last traded at $100.01, with a volume of 2 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $109.60.

DiaSorin Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.58.

About DiaSorin

DiaSorin S.p.A. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of immunodiagnostics and molecular diagnostics testing kits in Europe, Africa, North America, Central and South America, the Asia Pacific, and China. The company provides various immunodiagnostic LIAISON platforms, including LIAISON XS, LIASON IQ, LIAISON XL, LIAISON XXL, and LIAISON XL LAS.

Further Reading

