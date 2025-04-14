Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY) Issues Earnings Results

Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Destiny Media Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 0.42%.
Destiny Media Technologies Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:DSNY opened at $0.49 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.70. Destiny Media Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 million, a PE ratio of -49.00 and a beta of 0.87.
Destiny Media Technologies Company Profile
