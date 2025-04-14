Defined Financial Planning LLC Purchases Shares of 2,270 LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Defined Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,270 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LMAT. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 234.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 418 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 421 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,156 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on LMAT. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research downgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut LeMaitre Vascular from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.25.

LeMaitre Vascular Stock Up 1.8 %

LMAT stock opened at $82.82 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.74. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.39 and a 12-month high of $109.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.26, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.89.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. The firm had revenue of $55.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.99 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 13.15%. Research analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

LeMaitre Vascular Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This is a positive change from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.24%.

Insider Transactions at LeMaitre Vascular

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 2,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.12, for a total transaction of $164,979.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,915.68. The trade was a 26.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

