Defined Financial Planning LLC Purchases Shares of 2,156 Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Defined Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Addus HomeCare by 324.2% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Addus HomeCare in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Addus HomeCare in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in Addus HomeCare by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 95.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

Addus HomeCare Trading Down 0.9 %

ADUS stock opened at $100.85 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.93. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 12-month low of $87.88 and a 12-month high of $136.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Addus HomeCare ( NASDAQ:ADUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $297.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.04 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 9.62%. Equities analysts predict that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

ADUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citizens Jmp upgraded Addus HomeCare to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Thursday. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $129.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Addus HomeCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.78.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADUS

Addus HomeCare Profile

(Free Report)

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.