Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock Price Up 1.2% – Should You Buy?

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $95.88 and last traded at $93.15. Approximately 1,602,967 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 4,313,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DDOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Datadog from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Datadog from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Datadog from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Datadog from $165.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.81.

Datadog Trading Up 0.0 %

The company has a market cap of $31.55 billion, a PE ratio of 180.47, a PEG ratio of 44.03 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.18.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.31). Datadog had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 8.28%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Datadog

In related news, Director Shardul Shah sold 7,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.12, for a total transaction of $1,125,021.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 427,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,796,804.20. This represents a 1.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.78, for a total transaction of $18,148,051.90. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 324,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,371,802.84. This represents a 28.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 556,672 shares of company stock valued at $63,344,272 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Datadog

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 11.6% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Datadog by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 48.3% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 43,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after purchasing an additional 14,241 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Datadog by 106.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 15,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 7,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth about $625,000. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

