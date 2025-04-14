Dagco Inc. Sells 121 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Dagco Inc. lessened its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Dagco Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Generali Investments Management Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 232.3% during the fourth quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE UPS opened at $96.95 on Monday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $90.55 and a one year high of $153.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $82.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.91.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.23. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.13% and a net margin of 6.35%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.77%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 97.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Truist Financial began coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $141.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.32.

About United Parcel Service

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

