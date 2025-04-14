Dagco Inc. Acquires 3,595 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Dagco Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 48.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,595 shares during the quarter. Dagco Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 419,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,166,000 after purchasing an additional 83,125 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 16.4% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 8,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 679,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,029,000 after acquiring an additional 132,885 shares during the period. Tudor Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,108,000. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 41,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $54.37 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $50.15 and a 12 month high of $68.33. The company has a market capitalization of $83.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.52.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.