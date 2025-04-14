DA Davidson Lowers PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) Price Target to $24.00

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at DA Davidson from $36.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price indicates a potential upside of 33.78% from the company’s previous close.

PDFS has been the subject of several other reports. Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of PDF Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on PDF Solutions from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th.

PDF Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of PDFS traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.94. The stock had a trading volume of 123,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,317. The firm has a market cap of $701.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.40 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.71 and a 200 day moving average of $26.76. PDF Solutions has a 12 month low of $15.91 and a 12 month high of $39.70.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $50.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.40 million. PDF Solutions had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 3.94%. On average, research analysts forecast that PDF Solutions will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael B. Gustafson bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.06 per share, with a total value of $92,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,556.44. This represents a 21.54 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John Kachig Kibarian acquired 34,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.80 per share, for a total transaction of $783,316.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,507,112 shares in the company, valued at $57,162,153.60. The trade was a 1.39 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 11.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDFS. KBC Group NV boosted its position in PDF Solutions by 91.6% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PDF Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $160,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in PDF Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. 79.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDF Solutions Company Profile

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that store collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offer data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provide device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

