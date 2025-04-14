Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Holdings Raised by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 557.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,726 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,543 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.23% of Curtiss-Wright worth $30,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,050,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Athena Investment Management acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter worth approximately $302,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 1,694.7% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,863 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after acquiring an additional 11,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 153,631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,519,000 after acquiring an additional 34,489 shares during the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $450.00 to $424.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $388.86.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CW opened at $317.69 on Monday. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12 month low of $246.43 and a 12 month high of $393.40. The company has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $322.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $345.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The aerospace company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.15. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 17.11%. On average, equities analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP George P. Mcdonald sold 148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.41, for a total transaction of $48,160.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,899 shares in the company, valued at $617,953.59. This trade represents a 7.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 3,131 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.41, for a total value of $1,018,858.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,955,858.67. The trade was a 6.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,797 shares of company stock valued at $7,436,255 over the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Featured Stories

