CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, an increase of 4,100.0% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 201,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CSL to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

CSL Price Performance

About CSL

CSLLY stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $73.85. The company had a trading volume of 168,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,651. CSL has a twelve month low of $70.22 and a twelve month high of $109.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.51.

CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and vaccines in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through CSL Behring, CSL Seqirus, and CSL Vifor segments. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma products, gene therapies, and recombinants.

