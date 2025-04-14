CreativeOne Wealth LLC Trims Stock Position in Timothy Plan International ETF (NYSEARCA:TPIF)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Timothy Plan International ETF (NYSEARCA:TPIF – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 295,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,018 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC owned 7.39% of Timothy Plan International ETF worth $7,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Timothy Plan International ETF by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 6,754 shares during the period. O Connor Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Timothy Plan International ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 375,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,976,000 after buying an additional 19,559 shares during the last quarter. Ridgeline Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan International ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $523,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Timothy Plan International ETF by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan International ETF by 1,412.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 26,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 24,920 shares during the period.

Timothy Plan International ETF Price Performance

TPIF stock opened at $28.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $116.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.69. Timothy Plan International ETF has a 12 month low of $24.64 and a 12 month high of $29.45.

Timothy Plan International ETF Profile

The Timothy Plan International ETF (TPIF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of international stocks screened for defined Christian values. TPIF was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

