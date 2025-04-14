CreativeOne Wealth LLC Trims Stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:FSEP)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC cut its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:FSEP – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,991 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC owned 1.09% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September worth $6,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FSEP. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 6,910 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 4,763 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September during the fourth quarter valued at $12,363,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 7,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Price Performance

Shares of BATS FSEP opened at $43.23 on Monday. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September has a 1 year low of $40.34 and a 1 year high of $47.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.02 and a 200 day moving average of $45.51. The stock has a market cap of $760.83 million, a P/E ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 0.61.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (FSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FSEP was launched on Sep 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

