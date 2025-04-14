CreativeOne Wealth LLC Raises Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,689 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. JBR Co Financial Management Inc increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc now owns 6,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 10,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on International Business Machines from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.13.

International Business Machines Stock Up 2.6 %

IBM opened at $235.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $218.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.02. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $162.62 and a twelve month high of $266.45.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 38.99%. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.21%.

Insider Transactions at International Business Machines

In other news, SVP Robert David Thomas sold 26,543 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.01, for a total transaction of $6,715,644.43. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,387,221.07. This represents a 37.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.