CreativeOne Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) by 5,427.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,831 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC owned about 0.79% of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF worth $12,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,178,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,001,000 after acquiring an additional 935,951 shares during the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 374.5% in the 4th quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 1,216,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,617,000 after purchasing an additional 960,418 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 391,013.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 617,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,712,000 after purchasing an additional 617,801 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 611,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,101,000 after purchasing an additional 50,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 421,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,085,000 after buying an additional 6,523 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPMO opened at $89.82 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $74.40 and a 1 year high of $103.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.63.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.1794 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.