CreativeOne Wealth LLC Lowers Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 523,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,357 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.1% of CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. CreativeOne Wealth LLC owned 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $36,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,858,000. Savvy Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 20,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 7,674 shares during the period. Brogan Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 451.0% during the fourth quarter. Brogan Financial Inc. now owns 65,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,499,000 after purchasing an additional 53,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $62.80 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $56.67 and a twelve month high of $72.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 1.01.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

