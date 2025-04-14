CreativeOne Wealth LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 557,236 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,998 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up 0.9% of CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. CreativeOne Wealth LLC owned about 0.18% of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF worth $29,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Invst LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 77.8% during the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 302,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,418,000 after buying an additional 132,446 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 131.5% in the third quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 10,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 5,926 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Up 8.3 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $56.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.61. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $51.05 and a twelve month high of $60.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

