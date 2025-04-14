CreativeOne Wealth LLC Grows Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,979 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ABBV. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $4,459,385,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $1,190,951,000. FMR LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,097,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,215,903,000 after acquiring an additional 4,466,971 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,436,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,875,401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,599,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,246,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,064,773,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373,156 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABBV has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on AbbVie from $181.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of AbbVie to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.71.

Insider Activity

In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,832 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total value of $12,359,426.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,234 shares in the company, valued at $11,183,398.72. The trade was a 52.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kevin K. Buckbee sold 18,944 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.41, for a total transaction of $3,853,399.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,401.36. The trade was a 62.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,471 shares of company stock valued at $23,426,451 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $174.90 on Monday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.58 and a 1 year high of $218.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $200.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.47. The company has a market capitalization of $309.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.55.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.82). AbbVie had a return on equity of 296.28% and a net margin of 7.59%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 273.33%.

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

